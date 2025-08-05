PS6 Tipped to Offer Major Ray Tracing Upgrade Over Base PS5

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

It seems PlayStation 6 will bring a serious upgrade in ray tracing performance, far beyond what the PlayStation 5 offers. According to Moore’s Law is Dead (via Wccftech), the next-gen console could feature up to 5-10x better ray tracing, alongside a 2–3x jump in rasterization performance.

The comments were shared in the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast. While some of the leaked specs might have changed internally since last week, the overall direction hasn’t. Sony is reportedly shifting its focus toward smarter visuals instead of just raw framerate boosts.

With the PS5 already handling many games at 4K and high frame rates, the PS6 is reportedly tuned to hit 4K at 120 FPS without overdoing raster power. Instead, the big jump will come from features like ray tracing and AI upscaling.

If Moore’s Law is Dead is right, the PS6 could land somewhere around RTX 4080–5080 levels when it comes to visual effects. That too at a lower price point than those GPUs.

With Xbox also taking a different route for its next console, the next-gen race might look very different this time. Sony is going all in on performance, and with reasonable pricing, it could be exactly what the console market needs.