Leaked PS6 Details Hint at $499 Price, 2027 Launch, and New Handheld

A new leak claims Sony is targeting a 2027 launch for the PlayStation 6, with pricing expected to land around $499. While that’s still a few years away, the details have spilled, suggesting a powerful console designed to stay competitive while supporting the PS5 library out of the box.

The leaked details come via YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead’s recent video (via Wccftech), who says AMD pitched early PS6 hardware to Sony last year. Based on that, the upcoming console could offer up to triple the GPU power of the PS5, with far better ray tracing and faster load times.

That’s not all; it might even run cooler and more efficiently than current-gen hardware. According to the leak, Sony is aiming for full support for both PS5 and PS4 titles.

Not to mention, it would be a big change from the early PS5 days. If the details are accurate, it could make upgrading a much easier decision for longtime PlayStation users.

Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly working on a new handheld to launch alongside the PS6. This one sounds closer to a proper gaming PC than the streaming-focused PlayStation Portal.

The leak suggests that the handheld will feature a microSD slot, an M.2 SSD slot, a touchscreen, haptic vibration, and dual mics. The device will reportedly rival the performance of the ROG Xbox Ally X, all while offering video output over USB-C.

All that said, it’s worth noting that there’s no official word from Sony yet, but if timelines stay on track, we might start hearing more by 2026.