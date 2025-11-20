Qualcomm's New Snapdragon Control Panel is Here for Windows on Arm Gamers

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

After months of testing, Qualcomm has officially unveiled its Adreno Control Panel out of beta and launched with a new name: Snapdragon Control Panel. The rebrand comes with the same core features as before, but with a cleaner, more streamlined hub that caters to gamers, creators, and power users on Snapdragon X Elite PCs.

Image: Qualcomm

The new app acts as a central dashboard for managing everything related to the Adreno GPU. Once installed, the new control panel scans the system for supported games, including titles from your Steam library. Next, you’ll see a list that lets users tweak settings on a per-game basis.

You can make changes related to super resolution, frame-rate limits, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, detail levels, and other graphics options that usually require you to land inside in-game menus. Now, you can update everything in one place before launching a game.

Image: Qualcomm

What’s intersting is that the Snapdragon Control Panel can check for GPU driver updates in the background and notify users when new versions are available. If you want, it can even install them automatically. Qualcomm says the goal is to remove guesswork and keep gameplay smooth without users having to hunt for downloads manually.

Not to fortget, this update comes alongside a new Adreno GPU driver release. Qualcomm says it includes fixes for over 100 games since launch, stability improvements, and early support for upgradable graphics drivers for the upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite, which is expected in the first half of 2026.

Moreover, the company also confirmed that AVX2 emulation is coming soon to both existing Snapdragon X-series and the next-gen X2 Elite devices.