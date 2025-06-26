Raycast for Windows (Beta) first-look with clipboard upgrades, AI, and third-party extensions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Raycast is finally making its way to Windows, and the beta brings more than just a simple port. It includes a full clipboard history manager that tracks everything you copy—from text to images to links—and lets you filter results by type using keyboard shortcuts. That’s already a big step up from Windows’ default clipboard.

One of the highlights is Quick AI, Raycast’s conversational assistant that will be free for everyone during the beta. It’s powered by models like GPT-4o mini, maintaining context for follow-up questions and storing entire chat histories for future reference. An “AI Search” feature is also listed as “coming soon.”

Another big update coming with Raycast beta for Windows is early support for third-party extensions, which helped build Raycast’s reputation on macOS. Many extensions are already compatible thanks to JavaScript, including integrations for Slack, YouTube, GitHub, and more. While some macOS-only extensions won’t work, there’s a large usable library right from the start.

That said, it’s still a beta, and some major features are missing for now. Tools like Cloud Sync, Raycast Notes, snippet expansion, and calendar integration are still on the roadmap. Users who rely on the full macOS Pro experience might want to wait a bit before switching.

As for access, Raycast is doing a gradual rollout with waitlist priority. If you signed up last year, check your inbox. Each accepted user will also get a few invite codes to share.

For now, there’s no mention of a Linux version, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change anytime soon. You can sign up or learn more here.