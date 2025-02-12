How to Disable Overlay in Razer Cortex: Hide in-game Overlay

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Razer Cortex includes an in-game overlay that provides FPS tracking, game-boosting options, and other features. However, this overlay can sometimes interfere with gameplay or cause performance issues. Here’s how you can disable the overlay in Razer Cortex:

How do I disable the in-game overlay in Cortex?

1. Disable the overlay from the Razer Cortex app

In the Razer Cortex main window, click on the Launcher tab at the top. Click on IN-GAME, and uncheck the boxes below to show overlayed information. You can also use the Ctrl + Shift + Q inside the game to disable the Cortex overlay immediately.

2. Close the Razer Cortex app

The overlay appears on your game screen only if you have Razer Cortex open. If the overlay is still there even after you disable the option, you can fix the problem by closing the Razer Cortex app and the Razer Central app.

Razer says that Cortex overlay doesn’t affect your gaming experience, but users are still complaining about conflicts with any apps and the fact that the overlay is displayed over other important game information.

If you’ve noticed in the screenshot above, you can also adjust the overlay position in Razer Cortex. You have 6 options to place it on top and bottom of the screen.

In case you still have an overlay on the screen, check if you have other game boosters or similar apps installed.

In conclusion, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + Q shortcut to disable the overlay right away or uncheck the options from the Razer Cortex settings. Closing the app before launching the game will have the same effect.

However, if you want to enable it but the overlay feature is not working, we have a separate guide for that.

If you don’t like Razer Cortex, we have a list of the best game booster alternatives to consider. We also have a detailed guide on how to optimize your PC for gaming.

We hope that by following our solutions, you managed to disable the Raser Cortex in-game overlay on the display.

For any questions or suggestions, let us know in the comments section below.