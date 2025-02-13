Razer Cortex Overlay Not Working: 4 Ways to Fix it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The Razer cortex overlay feature helps you keep track of your FPS levels when playing a game so if it’s not working, your frame rates may drop unknowingly and tank your game performance.

When this feature is not working, you’re probably playing a game that doesn’t support this function or has its own overlay that is causing conflicts. It is also possible that the game is corrupt and is having issues displaying your FPS.

How do I fix the Razer cortex overlay not working?

1. Disable and enable the overlay feature

Launch the Razer Cortex app and in its main window, click on the Launcher tab at the top. Click on IN-GAME, and uncheck the boxes below to show overlayed information. You can also use the Ctrl + Shift + Q inside the game to disable the Cortex overlay immediately. Close the app then reopen it. Repeat these steps but this time, enable the overlay feature.

Remember that this feature can also cause performance issues when playing a game so you may want to disable the overlay feature in Razer Cortex.

2. Run the Razer Cortex app as an administrator

Open File Explorer and locate the Razer Cortex exe file. Right-click on it to open Properties. Choose the Compatibility tab. Check the Run this program as an administrator and click Apply and OK to save changes. Now start the game again and check if the overlay feature is working.

3. Disable Game Mode

Click the Start button and select Settings. Choose Gaming from the left pane. Click the Game Mode option. Toggle off Game Mode.

The game mode feature optimizes your game by managing background processes and prioritizing the game. This could interfere with the overlay feature so try disabling it and see if it works.

4. Reinstall the Razer Cortex software

Click on the Start button and choose Settings.

Navigate to Apps and select Installed apps.

Locate Razer Cortex, click the three dots next to it, and choose Uninstall.

Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the process. Next, download Razer Cortex and install it.

You can also disable other gaming enhancement features that may be causing the overlay feature not to work. Not to mention, this is not the only issue. Sometimes, the Digital Vibrance feature is not working in Razer Cortex.

Other times, Razer Cortex is closing Discord randomly or crashing your PC so you might be fixing one problem only for another to crop up. Luckily, if none of these solutions come through, there are other Razer Cortex alternatives that also do a good job.

We hope that one of our solutions helped you fix the Razer Cortex overlay not working.

For any questions or suggestions, leave your comment in the dedicated section below.