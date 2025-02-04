How to Download Razer Synapse 3 & 4 on Your PC

You can download the software right from Razer’s website

Razer Synapse is an incredibly useful tool if you want to configure your peripherals and lighting. If you never used this tool before, in this guide we’re going to show you how to download Razer Synapse on your PC.

How do I download Razer Synapse?

Use the official website

Open the Razer Synapse 4 download page. Click on the Download now button.

Wait for the installation to download. Once downloaded, follow the instructions on the screen to complete the process.

Alternatively, you can use the same steps to download Razer Synapse 3.

Should I download Razer Synapse 3 or 4?

Razer Synapse 3 offers 30% faster processing than the previous version, while bringing improved system stability. It also sports a new and simplified user interface.

It’s worth mentioning that Synapse 4 is backward compatible with Synapse 3, so you can import your profile and settings with ease. It’s also fully compatible with all Synapse 3 devices, so downloading version 4 seems like the best option.

Is Razer Synapse 3 better than 2?

Synapse 3 is in almost every regard better than version 2. The only advantage that Synapse 2 might have is with some legacy hardware.

Is Razer Synapse 2 still supported?

No, Synapse 2 is no longer in development, and it has been replaced by versions 3 and 4. The software is still available for download, but it’s not getting any updates.

Is Razer Synapse free?

Yes, you can download any version of Razer Synapse completely free.

What devices work with Razer Synapse?

Synapse 4 is compatible with a wide array of devices, and to learn more, we suggest visiting the official Synapse 4 compatibility page.

Now that you’ve managed to download the software, don’t miss our guide to learn what is Razer Synapse and how to use it properly.

Do keep in mind that the software has its share of issues, and we already wrote a guide on what to do if Razer Synapse has failed to start on Windows 11, so don’t miss it.