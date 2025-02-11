How to Enable and Adjust Bass Boost in Realtek Audio Console

The bass boost feature is not available for all Realtek audio cards

If you want to enhance the bass on your Realtek audio device, you can enable Bass Boost through the Realtek Audio Console or Windows sound settings. Below is a step-by-step guide to enable, adjust, and troubleshoot Bass Boost for better audio performance.

How do I enable bass boost in Realtek?

1. Enable Bass Boost in Realtek Audio Console

In Realtek Audio Console, go to the Sound Effects or Equalizer tab. Find Bass Boost and toggle it ON. If you see an Equalizer, set it to Custom and manually increase the low-frequency sliders (60Hz and 170Hz). Click Apply and test the sound.

Some versions of Realtek Audio Console do not include a built-in Bass Boost option. If it’s missing, go to the next solution.

2. Enable Bass Boost via Windows Sound Settings

Press Win + R , type mmsys.cpl, and press Enter . In the Playback tab, select your Speakers / Headphones and click Properties. Go to the Enhancements tab. Check the Bass Boost box and click Settings. Adjust the Frequency (e.g., 50Hz, 100Hz) and Boost Level (+6dB to +12dB for stronger bass). Click Apply and OK.

If the Bass Boost option is missing in Realtek Audio Console, you can enable it through Windows settings:

3. Use the Realtek Equalizer for custom bass enhancement

Open Realtek Audio Console. Go to the Equalizer tab. Set the mode to Custom. Increase the 60Hz and 170Hz sliders (low-frequency bass). Click Apply and test the sound.

If the Bass Boost option is unavailable, you can manually increase the bass using the Realtek Equalizer:

Update Realtek Audio drivers:

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand Sound, video, and game controllers. Right-click on Realtek Audio and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Restart your PC and check if Bass Boost is available.

Reinstall Realtek drivers:

In Device Manager, right-click on Realtek Audio and select Uninstall device. Check Delete the driver software for this device and click Uninstall. Restart your PC. Download and install the latest Realtek High Definition Audio drivers from your PC manufacturer’s website or Realtek’s official site. Restart your PC and check the Bass Boost settings again.

If you don’t see Bass Boost or Equalizer options, your Realtek drivers may be outdated or corrupted.

5. Use third-party sound equalizer software (optional)

If Realtek Audio Console or Windows Enhancements do not provide enough bass boost, you can use third-party audio software.

Check our list of the best bass booster software for your PC and pick the one that suits your needs.

By following these steps, you should be able to enable and enhance bass in Realtek Audio Console or Windows settings.

If you need more tips, read our guide on how to set up the best equalizer settings for music.

