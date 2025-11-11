KB5068861 Rolls Out New, Redesigned Start Menu to Every Windows 11 Users

Microsoft has just rolled out the November 2025 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, and this one’s a little more exciting than your usual bug fixes. The update, released under KB5068861, brings a redesigned Start Menu along with several new tools and improvements for Copilot+ PCs.

The highlight of this update, as mentioned earlier, is the new, redesigned Start Menu. It now has a scrollable “All” section with clean category and grid views, making navigation more intuitive.

Image credit: Microsoft

The layout also adapts automatically to your display size, and there’s deeper integration with Phone Link, featuring a new expandable side panel and a mobile device button next to the search bar. It’s a subtle but noticeable refresh that makes the Start Menu feel more dynamic.

For Copilot+ users, the update introduces a smarter Click to Do experience. You can now use it to translate on-screen text, convert units, or even select objects freely using Freeform and Rectangle selection.

Moving on, File Explorer gets hover-based quick actions like “Open file location” and “Ask Copilot,” while Voice Access adds Fluid Dictation to automatically refine grammar and punctuation in real time. The improved Windows Search also brings semantic understanding to all Copilot+ PCs.

Besides visual improvements, the Taskbar now features new battery icons that change color to indicate status: green for healthy, yellow for saver mode, and red for critical. The Administrator Protection feature debuts in preview, offering new security controls accessible via Windows Security or Intune.

Microsoft says a couple of File Explorer changes, including recommended files and third-party cloud integration, have been delayed for a future update. Moreover, the updates also fix the annoying Task Manager bug reported by many.