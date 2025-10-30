Repair Windows 11 Fast: Step-by-Step Fixes That Work

If your PC is slow, crashes, or shows random errors, you can repair Windows 11 with built-in tools. This guide covers quick troubleshooters, SFC, DISM, Startup Repair, System Restore, and Reset PC so you can restore stability without a full reinstall.

How to Repair Windows 11?

1. Run Windows Troubleshooters

Windows troubleshooters can automatically detect and fix common hardware or software problems.

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooter.

Click Run next to the issue you want to fix, such as Windows Update or Internet Connections. Follow the on-screen prompts to apply repairs.

2. Use System File Checker (SFC)

The System File Checker scans for corrupted or missing Windows files and restores them automatically.

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. Enter the command below and press Enter:

sfc /scannow

Wait for the scan to complete, then restart your PC.

3. Repair with DISM

Use Deployment Image Servicing and Management when SFC cannot fix everything.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Run each command and press Enter after each line:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Restart your computer when the process completes.

Learn more in this guide to DISM commands for Windows 11.

4. Perform Startup Repair

If your PC fails to boot, the Startup Repair tool can automatically fix many boot issues.

Turn off the computer, then turn it back on. As Windows starts, hold the Power button to force shutdown. Repeat the power cycle two more times until you see Preparing Automatic Repair. Select Advanced options > Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.

Choose your account, sign in, and let Windows attempt repairs.

5. Restore Windows 11 to a Previous State

System Restore rolls your system back to a working state without touching personal files.

Type restore point in search and select Create a restore point.

Open the System Protection tab and click System Restore. Select a restore point created before the issues began. Follow the prompts and restart your PC.

See the full walkthrough on how to use System Restore on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

6. Reset Windows 11 Without Losing Files

Reset reinstalls Windows while keeping your personal data if you choose the right option.

Open Settings > System > Recovery. Under Reset this PC, select Reset PC.

Choose Keep my files.

Select Cloud download or Local reinstall, then follow the instructions.

For a complete walkthrough, read the guide to restoring Windows 11 to factory settings.

FAQs

Can I repair Windows 11 without reinstalling it? Yes. SFC, DISM, Startup Repair, and System Restore can fix most issues without a clean install. What if these tools do not work? Back up your data and consider a clean installation using a Windows 11 USB installer. Will resetting Windows 11 remove my apps? Yes. Reset removes installed apps, but you can keep personal files with the Keep my files option. Should I run DISM before or after SFC? Run DISM if SFC reports unrepairable files, then run SFC again to confirm repairs. How long does repair usually take? SFC and DISM commonly take 15 to 30 minutes. A reset can take an hour or more, depending on hardware.

Conclusion

Start with troubleshooters and SFC for quick fixes. Use DISM for deeper corruption, then try Startup Repair or System Restore if problems persist. Reset PC is your last step to restore stability while keeping personal files.