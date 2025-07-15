Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learning how to use System Restore on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs can save you hours of frustration. This is especially useful at times when your system starts acting up after a bad update, failed driver install, or broken registry tweak; you don’t always need a full reset. It lets you roll your PC back to an earlier, working state, without losing your personal files.

System Restore works by creating snapshots, called restore points, that capture your system settings and configurations at a specific time. However, many users don’t realize the feature is disabled by default.

If you don’t turn it on manually, your PC won’t create restore points automatically. That means no backups to return to when things break. So, in this guide, we’ll walk you through steps to enable and use system restore and create a restore point on Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

How to Enable System Restore on Windows 10

It’s worth noting that System Restore isn’t always enabled by default. Therefore, if you want to restore your system in Windows 10 or prepare for a system rollback, you need to enable it first. Here’s how to get it done.

Open the Start menu and type Create a restore point. Click the top result to open System Properties. Under Protection Settings, select your primary System drive (usually C:). Click Configure. Select Turn on system protection. Adjust disk space usage if needed with the slider. Click Apply, then OK.

How to Create a Restore Point on Windows 10

Once you’ve enabled System Restore on Windows 10, your PC will automatically create restore points during key events like updates or software installs. Here’s what you need to do to create a system restore point on Windows 10

Open Start, search Create a restore point. In System Properties, click Create under Protection Settings. Type a name like Before GPU driver update. Click Create, then wait a few seconds. Once done, click Close.

You can now restore Windows 10 to this point if needed. Just in case it’s not working, make sure to check our guide to fix System Restore is Not Working in Windows 10.

How to Enable System Restore on Windows 11

The process for System Restore in Windows 11 is very similar to that of Windows 10. Here’s how to do it step-by-step:

Click on Start, search Create a restore point, and open the result. Under Protection Settings, select the System (C:) drive. Click Configure. Choose Turn on system protection. Use the slider to adjust space usage for restore points. Hit Apply, then OK.

If you’ve got multiple drives, repeat the steps for each one. If System Restore on Windows 11 is experiencing delays, make sure to check our guide to speed it up.

How to Create a Restore Point on Windows 11

To manually create a restore point on a Windows 11 PC, you must follow the steps given below. This gives you an instant rollback option if things break.

Open System Properties via Create a restore point search. Click Create under Protection Settings. Enter a name like Before registry edit. Click on Create, then Close after it’s done.

How to Use System Restore on Windows 10 & 11

Whether on Windows 10 or 11, restoring is easy:

Click on Start, search for Create a restore point. In the System Properties window, click System Restore. Choose Next, then pick a restore point. Click Scan for affected programs to review changes. Click Next, then Finish.

Your PC will reboot and restore system files to the selected state.

Conclusion

If your system starts acting up, don’t panic; System Restore is your safety net. Whether you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11, enabling protection and creating restore points takes just a minute, but can save hours of troubleshooting. For times when you hit the wall, we have a guide to help you fix System Restore doesn’t complete successfully. All that said, if some of you want to pause System Restore, check our guide to undo it easily on Windows 11.

FAQs