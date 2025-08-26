How to Use DISM Commands to Repair Windows 11

Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) is a Windows tool that repairs system images and fixes corrupted files. In Windows 11, you can run a few core commands in Command Prompt to restore system health and today we’ll show you how to use them.

How to use DISM commands to repair Windows 11?

1. Check the system image

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth

Quickly checks whether corruption exists.

Makes no changes.

2. Scan the system image

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

Deep scan that detects repairable corruption.

Takes longer than CheckHealth.

3. Restore the system image

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Repairs corruption using Windows Update as the source.

Works best with an active internet connection.

4. Use a local source for repair

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth /Source:D:\Sources\install.wim /LimitAccess

Repairs files from a mounted Windows image.

Replace D: with your actual drive that holds install.wim or install.esd.

FAQs

Why use DISM in Windows 11? If your PC shows stability issues or recurring errors, DISM can repair core system files that standard app fixes cannot. It complements other tools, so review the difference between SFC, CHKDSK, and DISM to choose the right sequence for your case. Can I run DISM without internet? Yes. Use a local source with /Source:PATH_TO_WIM and add /LimitAccess so DISM does not contact Windows Update. Does DISM delete my files? No. It targets system image components, not your personal files. Always back up important data as a precaution. How long does DISM take? It varies by system health and disk speed. ScanHealth can take several minutes, while RestoreHealth may take longer.

These commands resolve many image related issues in Windows 11 and work similarly in Windows 10. For a step by step overview, see the DISM guide for Windows 10. If repairs fail or return specific errors, consult DISM failed errors and fixes for targeted troubleshooting.