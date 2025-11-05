Samsung Brings Its Internet Browser to Windows PCs with Galaxy AI Features

Samsung has announced to bring its mobile browser to the desktop. Late last month, the company officially launched the Samsung Internet for PC (Beta), which is now available for Windows 10 and 11 (version 1809 and above) in the U.S. and Korea. The company says that the beta program will launch to other regions in the coming days.

Samsung calls it an “ambient AI” vision, where intelligence flows seamlessly across devices. The company says that the PC version of its browser is built to sync effortlessly with Galaxy phones. You can now resume browsing sessions, access saved bookmarks, and auto-fill passwords via Samsung Pass.

Image: Samsung

That means if you start reading something on your Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can pick it right back up on your PC without missing anything. The sync also extends to browsing history, you a consistent and private web experience across platforms.

Samsung is also integrating Galaxy AI into the mix. If you’re logged-in, you can try features like Browsing Assist, which summarizes and translates web pages instantly. The feature save your time and make multilingual browsing simpler.

Speaking of privacy, the Samsung Internet browser includes Smart Anti-Tracking and a Privacy Dashboard. These features ensure that you can always monitor and control data collection in real time.

As Won-Joon Choi, COO of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division, says, “This beta program unlocks a more connected experience across mobile and PC, while setting the stage for more intelligent browsing experiences to come.” If you are looking to join the beta, make sure to sign up here.