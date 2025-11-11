Samsung Vision AI Companion Turns Your TV Into a Smart Home Hub

Samsung has been tinkering with AI since the Galaxy AI launch, and now the company is reimagining what an AI-powered TV can do. The new Vision AI Companion announced today by the South Korean giant converts the familiar living room screen into an intelligent hub.

Unlike AI features for phones and PCs, Samsung Vision AI Companion is designed for shared spaces. It allows families to ask questions, get suggestions, and manage tasks, all without leaving what’s on screen. Want to know who stars in a movie or find a dinner recipe? Just press the AI button on the remote and ask.

Image: Samsung

Samsung says that the upgraded Bixby engine understands context, provides instant visual answers, and continues the conversation naturally. Do note that the companion is powered by Gen AI and can handle follow-up questions and multi-step requests.

For example, you can ask, “What’s a good Christmas movie?” or “What’s the weather like this weekend?” The next thing you hear and see is Vision AI Companion responding with curated suggestions, visuals, and real-time information. What’s interesting is that everything happens right on the screen. No matter whether you’re watching Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, or your favorite streaming app.

As the world’s first multi-AI agent TV platform, Vision AI Companion integrates AI tools like Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity to offer richer, visualized responses. It supports 10 languages, including English, Korean, Spanish, French, and German, making it one of the most accessible AI TV platforms available.

Samsung has added more smart features, like:

Live Translate for real-time dialogue translation.

AI Gaming Mode for optimized visuals and sound.

Generative Wallpaper that adapts to your mood.

AI Picture and AVA Pro for automatic quality tuning.

The Samsung Vision AI Companion is available across Samsung’s 2025 lineup, from Neo QLED to Smart Monitors. Notably, it runs on One UI Tizen that comes with seven years of OS updates.