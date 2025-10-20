Set Default Browser in Windows 10: Step by Step Guide

Windows 10 opens all links in Microsoft Edge by default, but you can easily switch to Chrome, Firefox, Opera, or any browser you prefer. Here’s how to set your favorite browser as default in a few steps.

How to Set The Default Browser in Windows 10?

1. Open Windows Settings

Start by accessing the Settings menu to manage default apps.

Click the Start button and select the Settings icon. Choose Apps. In the left panel, click Default apps.



If you need to restore your browser settings later, see how to reset default browser in Windows 10.

2. Change the Web Browser Option

Next, select your preferred browser from the list.

Scroll down to the Web browser section.

Click the current browser, usually Microsoft Edge. A list of installed browsers will appear > choose the one you want, for example Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Opera.



3. Confirm and Test the Change

Finally, verify that the new browser is applied correctly.

Close Settings to save your choice. Open a web link or an HTML file to confirm it opens in the new default browser. If not, repeat the steps to ensure the selection was applied.

For Windows 11 users, follow this updated guide on how to change your default browser in Windows 11.

4. Set Default Browser via Browser Settings

You can also set your preferred browser as default directly from inside the app.

1. Use Chrome

Chrome offers a quick option within its settings menu.

Open Google Chrome. Go to Settings > Default browser. Click Make default.



Learn more about making Chrome your default browser in Windows 11.

2. Use Firefox

Firefox lets you change the default browser from its general settings tab.

Launch Mozilla Firefox. Click the Menu (☰) > Settings. Under General, click Make Default.



3. Use Opera or Brave

Other browsers have similar one click options.

Open the browser. Go to Settings > Default browser. Click Set as default.

Why Change Your Default Browser?

Switching from Microsoft Edge lets you personalize your web experience and sync bookmarks, extensions, and settings across devices using the browser that fits your workflow.

FAQs

How do I make Chrome my default browser on Windows 10? Open Chrome > Settings > Default browser > Click Make default. Why can’t I change my default browser in Windows 10? System policies or missing updates may block changes. Update Windows, restart your PC, and try again. Does changing the default browser affect performance? No. It only changes which app opens web links. Can I switch back to Microsoft Edge later? Yes. Repeat the steps and select Microsoft Edge under the Web browser section.

Conclusion

Changing your default browser in Windows 10 takes only a few minutes. Once done, all links and webpages will open automatically in your favorite browser. If you move to Windows 11, use the dedicated guide above for updated steps.