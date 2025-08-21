SharePoint Document Libraries Set For a Major Redesign

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After months of feedback from frustrated users, Microsoft is finally giving SharePoint’s document libraries a long-overdue redesign. The update comes on the same day Microsoft announced the new SharePoint template gallery.

Speaking of document libraries, folks over at Neowin first spotted the details of an upcoming update in a recent Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry under ID 500870. Microsoft has detailed that the upcoming redesign will start rolling out in November 2025.

The update brings SharePoint’s file experience much closer to OneDrive, Microsoft’s dedicated cloud storage platform. Users will soon see custom views and filters, along with a streamlined command bar for quicker access to actions.

That’s not all; view customization tools are also being consolidated into a single, simplified menu. This will make it easier to organize files and folders.

While the user experience will look more like OneDrive, Microsoft confirmed it isn’t dropping SharePoint’s unique document library capabilities. Features built specifically for SharePoint users will remain intact, meaning this is more of a refresh than a replacement.

In the entry itself, Microsoft has noted that the redesign will reach all SharePoint web customers worldwide. This will include Standard Multi-Tenant, GCC, GCC-High, and DoD environments. At the time of writing this, Microsoft hasn’t shared what the redesign would look like, so we’ll have to wait for the rollout to kick off.