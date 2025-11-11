skate. Devs Thank Fans With Free Rewards & Promise Major Fixes Before Season 2

The team behind Skate has dropped a major Early Access update. And it comes with the devleoper, Full Circle, addressing bugs, player frustrations, and upcoming balance changes. The makers of stake. also thanked fans for their patience, and as a gesture, offered a small reward to celebrate the community’s support.

Starting November 10, all players can claim 2,000 Tix and 500 SVBs by logging in before the launch of Season 2 on December 2, 2025. These in-game currencies can be used toward skate.Pass tiers and unlocking in-game items.

Full Circle also admitted that the Early Access rollout hasn’t been smooth as they would have liked. Millions of unexpected players caused server strain, softlocks, and progression bugs, but the studio says it’s working on batch fixes and long-term stability updates.

“Making skate. is a balancing act between delivering content and improving the overall experience,” the dev team said. So, wondering what’s changing in Season 2. First of all, Skate’s skate.Pass will be easier to complete and feature around 90 tiers. The studio is also boosting SVB rewards to 500 total across standard and premium tracks.

That’s not all; Premium items will feel more “unique and valuable,” while the in-game economy will see adjustments to prevent event currency overload. Players can expect further updates during the upcoming 7-Ply Maple Harvest event, replacing October’s Skate-O-Ween.

“We wouldn’t be here without you,” the team wrote, adding that player feedback is invaluable and will help shape the future of skate.