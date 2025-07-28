Sony Unveils FlexStrike, Its First Wireless Fight Stick for PS5 and PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony is stepping into the fighting game gear ring with its first-ever wireless fight stick, now officially named FlexStrike. First teased earlier this year as “Project Defiant,” the controller is now being showcased ahead of Evo 2025, the biggest annual fighting game tournament in Las Vegas.

FlexStrike is built for PS5 and PC players and can be used wired or wirelessly through PlayStation Link, Sony’s own low-latency tech. That means no Bluetooth lag, even when things get chaotic mid-match. You’ll also find mechanical buttons, swappable square, circle, and octagon restrictor gates, and a storage compartment to keep them organized.

Sony is going all-in on portability, too. The fight stick ships with a sling carry case, and all the parts, including a USB-C cable and adapter, fit inside. There’s also a rechargeable battery to keep things wireless on the go.

Here’s what else stands out:

Dual device pairing : You can connect both the fight stick and Sony’s Pulse wireless audio gear with one USB adapter.

: You can connect both the fight stick and Sony’s Pulse wireless audio gear with one USB adapter. Ergonomics first : The angled base, rubber grip, and digital stick were all made with comfort and control in mind.

: The angled base, rubber grip, and digital stick were all made with comfort and control in mind. Full DualSense support : The FlexStrike includes the same buttons and even a touchpad. You can also keep your regular DualSense paired alongside it.

: The FlexStrike includes the same buttons and even a touchpad. You can also keep your regular DualSense paired alongside it. Input customization: Swap between directional styles or lock inputs mid-match to avoid slip-ups.

The fight stick will be playable at Evo 2025 between August 1 and 3. You’ll find it on display at the Fight Stick Museum and Arc System Works booth. Sony says the FlexStrike is coming in 2026, and fans can sign up for email updates on PlayStation’s official site.