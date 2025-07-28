Sony’s New Job Listing Hints at Bigger Plans for PlayStation Games on Xbox, Nintendo, and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sony’s future plans for PlayStation look a lot less exclusive. A new job listing (via Windows Central) indicates that the company is building a team entirely focused on bringing PlayStation first-party games to more platforms, including Xbox, PC, mobile, Nintendo, and more.

The open position is for a senior director of multiplatform and account management. The selected candidate will report directly to a VP at Sony and lead the team responsible for expanding PlayStation Studios’ reach beyond its traditional hardware.

Image: Sony

This includes platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox, according to the job description. Well, this isn’t about porting a few games. The job description states that Sony is looking to scale up its multiplatform and expand its relationship to include devices beyond PlayStation.

The new director will be responsible for shaping the mid-range commercial plan for all non-PlayStation platforms. This involves revenue optimization, collaboration with platform partners, and making sure the next generation of Sony titles launch where there are the most players.

With Sony’s recent directional changes to increase the number of people who have access to its content, this move makes sense. We already know Helldivers 2 is set for Xbox in August, and it seems likely Sony is preparing to roll out to other games, too.