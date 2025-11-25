Steam Awards 2025 Nominations Are Now Open

Valve has officially opened nominations for the Steam Awards 2025, giving PC players their annual chance to champion the games they loved most this year. The nomination window is now live and will run until December 1 at 10:00 AM PT, with voting for finalists taking place during the Steam Winter Sale. Winners will be revealed on January 3 at 10 AM PT.

Players can earn the new 2025 Nomination Committee Badge by participating, and you can nominate titles across all 11 categories. Here are all the categories exactly as listed by Steam:

Steam Awards 2025 Categories (as is)

Game of the Year Award



Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.



The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.



This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.



This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you grabbed your Steam Deck and did! Luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.



There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.



Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.



The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.



This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.



This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!



Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!



This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.

Also, don’t forget to check out Steam’s Black Friday Sale, which is live now.