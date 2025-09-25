Steam Beta Adds TPM and Secure Boot Checks on Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Just last week, Valve announced that it will end support for 32-bit Windows 10 on January 1, 2026. After the deadline, the Steam client will no longer receive updates or support on the older 32-bit version. Meaning, you’ll need to be on 64-bit systems to continue accessing games and features.

Now, the company has yet another update, and if you play Steam games, this one is quite important. Valve has announced that it will add a TPM and Secure Boot check to its Steam beta (via Neowin).

Going forward, you can view whether these security features are active under Help > System Information. That’s not all; the details are also collected when opting into the Steam Hardware Survey. These changes come as some new games increasingly rely on TPM and Secure Boot for anti-cheat systems.

Speaking of which, recent updates for Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have also confirmed that the titles now require TPM and Secure Boot for certain anti-cheat protections. This means players without these features enabled may face issues launching or joining multiplayer matches.

Gamers who had previously ignored these Windows security settings will now need to check their system before playing.