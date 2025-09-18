Steam Will Officially End Support for Windows 10 32-Bit Starting 2026

The company suggests only 0.01% of users will be affected

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been running Steam on Windows 10 32-bit, there’s some important news. Valve has confirmed (via Neowin) that starting January 1, 2026, Steam will officially end support for all 32-bit versions of Windows. That includes Windows 10 32-bit, which is the last edition still compatible with the platform.

Valve says the change will affect very few users. According to the Steam Hardware Survey, only 0.01% of active players are still on Windows 10 32-bit.

Once the clock hits the deadline, existing Steam client installs will continue to function for a while, but they will no longer receive any updates, including security patches.

In addition, Steam Support will not assist users running the old system. More importantly, 32-bit games themselves will still run on 64-bit Windows. The issue lies with the Steam client, which increasingly depends on drivers and system libraries unavailable on 32-bit versions.

That’s not all, Steam development will focus entirely on 64-bit Windows to ensure better security, performance, and compatibility.

Valve is urging anyone still on Windows 10 32-bit to upgrade to a 64-bit version sooner rather than later.