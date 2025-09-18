Steam Will Officially End Support for Windows 10 32-Bit Starting 2026

The company suggests only 0.01% of users will be affected

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

If you’ve been running Steam on Windows 10 32-bit, there’s some important news. Valve has confirmed (via Neowin) that starting January 1, 2026, Steam will officially end support for all 32-bit versions of Windows. That includes Windows 10 32-bit, which is the last edition still compatible with the platform.

Valve says the change will affect very few users. According to the Steam Hardware Survey, only 0.01% of active players are still on Windows 10 32-bit.

Once the clock hits the deadline, existing Steam client installs will continue to function for a while, but they will no longer receive any updates, including security patches.

In addition, Steam Support will not assist users running the old system. More importantly, 32-bit games themselves will still run on 64-bit Windows. The issue lies with the Steam client, which increasingly depends on drivers and system libraries unavailable on 32-bit versions.

That’s not all, Steam development will focus entirely on 64-bit Windows to ensure better security, performance, and compatibility.

Valve is urging anyone still on Windows 10 32-bit to upgrade to a 64-bit version sooner rather than later.

