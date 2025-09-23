How to Enable Smart Charging on Microsoft Surface

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Worried your Surface battery will not last as long as it should? This guide will show you how to turn on smart charging so your device stops at 50 or 80 percent instead of staying fully charged.

How to Enable Smart Charging Surface?

1. Enable Smart Charging in Windows Settings

Many Surface models allow you to turn on smart charging directly in Windows settings.

Click Start and open Settings. Select System > Power & battery.

Scroll down to Battery Smart Charging. Switch the option to On

Once enabled, your Surface will pause charging when it reaches the recommended level. For times when you need a complete recharge, you can also learn how to charge Surface battery to 100 percent.

2. Turn On Smart Charging from Surface UEFI

If you do not see the setting in Windows, you can enable it from the Surface UEFI menu.

Shut down your Surface completely Hold the Volume Up button and press Power to enter UEFI Go to Devices or Battery Settings Enable Smart Charging or Battery Limit mode

Save and restart your device

This method ensures that the feature is active even if Windows settings are missing.

3. Verify Smart Charging Is Working

After enabling the option, check if your device is charging correctly.

Look at the battery icon in the taskbar If charging stops at 50 or 80 percent, smart charging is active If you need a full charge, unplug the power, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in to override temporarily

If you want more insights into your battery condition, see how to check Surface battery health.

Why Use Smart Charging

Smart charging helps keep your Surface battery healthier for a longer period. By avoiding continuous charging to 100 percent, the feature reduces battery stress and slows down capacity loss. It is especially useful if you often keep your Surface plugged in while working.

FAQs

How do I know if smart charging is enabled on Surface? Check the battery icon. If charging stops at 50 or 80 percent, the feature is active. Can I disable smart charging if I need a full charge? Yes. Simply unplug and reconnect the charger to override the pause, or toggle the setting off. If you prefer a full guide, read how to turn off smart charging on Surface. Does every Surface model support smart charging? Not all models support it. Newer devices like Surface Laptop and Surface Pro usually include it. Will smart charging affect charging speed? No. It only limits the maximum charge level, but the charging speed remains the same until it reaches the pause point.

Conclusion

Enabling smart charging on Surface is a simple way to protect your battery health. Whether you use Windows settings or UEFI, turning it on ensures your device lasts longer without extra effort.