Surface Pro: How to Open the Boot Menu Fast

Learn how to access the boot menu on Surface Pro quickly. Whether you need to boot from USB, change startup settings, or troubleshoot, the process is simple.

How to Access the Boot Menu on Surface Pro?

1. Use Hardware Buttons

Shut down your Surface Pro completely. Press and hold the Volume Down button. While holding Volume Down, press and release the Power button. Keep holding Volume Down until the Surface logo appears. The device will boot directly to the USB or boot menu.

2. Access via Windows Settings

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to System > Recovery. Under Recovery, select Restart now in Advanced startup.

On the blue screen, choose Use a device to boot from USB or network.

3. Through UEFI Firmware Settings

Open Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Select Restart now under Advanced startup. Choose Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware Settings.

Press Restart to enter UEFI and set your boot options.

Why You May Need the Boot Menu

Install or repair Windows using a USB drive.

Change boot sequence for troubleshooting.

Run diagnostics when your device does not start properly.

FAQs

How do I boot my Surface Pro from a USB drive? Hold Volume Down, press Power, then release Power but keep holding Volume Down until the logo appears. Can I access BIOS and boot menu the same way? No. The boot menu selects devices. UEFI settings are accessed through Advanced startup and UEFI Firmware Settings. Why is my Surface Pro not showing the USB option? Ensure the USB is bootable and properly formatted. Try another USB port or recreate the media. Does entering the boot menu erase my files? No. Opening the boot menu or UEFI does not delete data. Data loss occurs only if you reinstall or reset Windows. How do I change the default boot order on Surface? Enter UEFI via Advanced startup, then adjust the boot sequence under Boot configuration and save changes.

Conclusion

The boot menu on Surface Pro helps with installs, startup repairs, and device selection. Use hardware buttons for quick access, Windows settings for guided options, or UEFI to change boot order.

