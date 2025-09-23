How to Check Battery Health on Microsoft Surface

Learn how to check Surface battery health with built in tools on Windows. This quick guide shows you multiple methods to find battery wear level and troubleshoot charging problems.

How to Check Battery Health on Your Surface?

1. Use Windows Command Prompt

You can generate a detailed battery report using Command Prompt.

Press Windows + S, type cmd, and right click Command Prompt to run as administrator.

Type: powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:\battery-report.html" Open the generated file from C:\ to see design capacity, full charge capacity, and cycles.

2. View Battery Health in Surface App

The Surface app gives you a simple way to check battery details.

Open the Surface app from the Start menu. Go to Device information.

Under Battery, check the health status and remaining capacity.

3. Use Windows Settings

Windows Settings shows power usage history and basic battery info.

Go to Settings > System > Power & battery. Select Battery usage for details. This section shows power history and lets you identify abnormal drain.

4. Access Battery Info in UEFI

You can also access battery stats directly from the Surface firmware.

Shut down your Surface. Hold Volume Up and press Power to enter UEFI. Navigate to Battery information for a detailed readout.



FAQs

How do I generate a Surface battery report? Run the powercfg /batteryreport command in Command Prompt to create an HTML report. What is a good Surface battery health percentage? Above 80 percent of the original capacity is generally considered healthy. Can I replace the battery on a Surface device? Most Surface batteries are not user replaceable. Microsoft or authorized service centers can handle replacements. Does checking battery health fix charging problems? No. It only shows the condition of your battery. If you have charging issues, try a different charger or contact support.

Conclusion

Checking the battery health on a Surface device is straightforward. Using Command Prompt, the Surface app, or UEFI settings gives you accurate details about capacity and performance. Regular checks help you understand when your battery is still strong and when it may be time to consider a replacement.

