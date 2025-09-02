Telus Internet Not Working: 5 Easy Fixes You Can Try

If your Telus internet is not working, it can disrupt browsing, streaming, and calls. This guide covers simple fixes you can try before reaching out to support.

What can I do if Telus Internet is not working?

1. Restart and check your connection

Restart your modem and router. Ensure all cables are firmly connected. Disconnect and reconnect your device to the Wi-Fi. Run a speed test to confirm stability.

Try loading different websites to rule out outages.

If you notice similar issues on other providers, guides like Comcast internet connected but not working can give you extra insights.

2. Reboot your devices

Power off your phone, PC, or TV. Wait 30 seconds before turning it back on. Reconnect to your Telus network.

This refresh often clears temporary glitches.

3. Check for outages

Visit the official Telus outage page. Look for local service interruptions.

Compare with sites like Downdetector to confirm.

Other carriers face similar problems. For example, Verizon service not working issues can also stem from area outages.

Update your device software. On mobile, reset network settings from your phone’s menu. On PC, forget the Wi-Fi and reconnect with the password. Restart the router once more.

5. Test wired and VPN settings

Connect your computer directly to the modem with an Ethernet cable. If the wired connection works, the issue is with your Wi-Fi setup. Temporarily disable any VPNs to see if they affect your speed.

Telus has also been reported to block certain IPTV traffic, which can affect connectivity. If you use IPTV services, see this guide on Telus blocking IPTV for solutions.

If none of these steps work, reach out to Telus customer service. Have your account details and modem information ready for faster assistance.

