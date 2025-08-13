Fix: Sorry, we're having some trouble loading Evernote Web

Evernote is a great service, but many users reported Sorry, we’re having some trouble loading Evernote Web. Try reloading the page error.

To first understand the issue, we first have to understand what the app is specifically designed for.

This service allows you to store and edit notes, and thanks to the availability on other platforms, your notes will be stored in the cloud and synced with other devices.

What can I do if Evernote Web is not working?

1. Reinstall Evernote

Open your Start menu. Go to Control Panel and select Uninstall a program. Select Evernote, then click on Uninstall.

Restart your machine.

In this case, the best thing to do is to uninstall and reinstall Evernote. Once you’re done, simply download Evernote from its official website and install it.

To make sure the Sorry, we’re having some trouble loading Evernote Web error is indeed gone for good, and using uninstaller software.

A dedicated uninstaller will get rid of all remnants of already uninstalled programs, enabling a clean reinstallation.

This removes the possibility that the installer wizard will wrongfully detect that Evernote is already on your system.

In only a few clicks, Health Check in a specialized tool like CCleaner scans your PC for unwanted apps and software.

CCleaner simplifies app control by storing all of your programs in one place and allowing you to uninstall them, even if they’re built-in. As a result, using CCleaner to uninstall Evernote allows for a clean reinstallation with no leftover files.

This benefits the health of your PC, and your system won’t be cluttered with useless files that take up space for no reason after a normal removal of any apps and software.

Plus, uninstaller software allows you to uninstaller multiple apps at a time, create backups, and more.

2. Update Evernote

If you’re getting Sorry, we’re having some trouble loading Evernote Web error, it’s advised to update Evernote.

Sometimes the issues you’re facing with synching, or even connecting to Evernote can be solved by downloading the latest update, so be sure to try that first.

3. Rebuild database

Open your Evernote program. Select File, then select Sign out at the menu bar. Select Evernote, then go to Options, click on General, then select the Open Database folder. Move the username.exb file to your Desktop. Open Evernote and log in to your Evernote account.

Sometimes Sorry, we’re having some trouble loading Evernote Web error can appear due to file corruption, and in order to fix it, you need to rebuild your database.

Even more, remember to allow access through the Windows Firewall or add an exception rule to your antivirus for Evernote.

So you’ll avoid blocked connections that Evernote needs to sync your data properly. If the problem persists, try switching from various Internet browsers, and check what works out for you.

We hope that these solutions were helpful and that you managed to fix Sorry, we’re having some trouble loading Evernote Web error.

