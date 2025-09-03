Truist app not Working? 9 fast fixes (iPhone & Android)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the Truist Mobile app won’t open, won’t let you log in, or mobile deposit keeps failing, you’re not alone. I’ve had banking apps bail on me right when I needed them most, and the fastest wins usually come from a simple order of operations. Start with the quick workaround below, then move down the list until the app is stable again.

Before you start

Make sure you can receive SMS/push codes on this phone (no SIM issues, no Focus/Do Not Disturb).

If you used a VPN, private DNS, or an ad-blocker, temporarily turn it off.

Have your Truist username/password ready; you may need to re-enroll this device.

1) Quick workaround: use Truist online banking or phone IVR

If you just need to check a balance, move money, or pay a bill right now, switch to the web portal in your mobile/desktop browser and complete the action there. If MFA pushes aren’t arriving, request SMS codes or call the phone banking line from the app’s Help section. This bypasses app-specific glitches and outages.

Old app builds and outdated iOS/Android often break secure logins. Update Truist Mobile from the App Store/Play Store and install pending system updates. Then reboot the device and try again.

3) Clear app cache (Android) or Offload/Reinstall (iPhone)

Android: Settings → Apps → Truist → Storage → Clear cache (then Clear data if needed). Open the app, sign in fresh.

Settings → Apps → Truist → Storage → (then if needed). Open the app, sign in fresh. iPhone: Settings → General → iPhone Storage → Truist → Offload App → Reinstall. If problems persist, delete and reinstall from the App Store to refresh secure components.

Why this works: it resets stale webviews, tokens, and encrypted local data that can silently corrupt after updates.

Bank logins rely on strict time checks.

Android: Settings → System → Date & time → Use network-provided time .

Settings → System → Date & time → . iPhone: Settings → General → Date & Time → Set Automatically.

5) Switch networks & disable VPN/Private DNS

Swap between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Turn off VPN, Private DNS, and ad-blocking for the login attempt. Banking fraud controls can flag shared or foreign IPs, causing “Service unavailable” or endless loading.

6) Re-enable key permissions

Open your phone settings for the Truist app and ensure Notifications, Phone, SMS, Contacts, Camera (for check deposit), and Biometrics are allowed. Missing any of these can block login, approvals, or deposits.

7) Reset biometrics & re-toggle in-app

If Face ID/Touch ID opens but the app still fails, remove your saved face/fingerprints, add them again, then disable and re-enable biometric login inside Truist. This refreshes the biometric key the app uses.

8) Re-enroll this device (account/device trust)

If you changed phones, wiped the device, or restored from backup, your old enrollment might still be “active.” Sign out of all devices, then in the app choose Forgot device? Re-register (or similar). If you can’t find it, contact support and ask them to remove old devices so you can re-enroll cleanly.

9) Android security checks (root/bootloader/Play Integrity)

Banking apps may refuse to run on rooted/unlocked devices or if Play Protect certification is missing.

Check Play Protect status in Play Store → Profile → Play Protect → Certified .

. If rooted or using custom ROMs, hide root or return to stock firmware; otherwise Truist may block login.

10) Mobile deposit tips (camera)

For “can’t read check” errors: clean the lens, use bright flat lighting, place the check on a dark background, sign in black ink, and hold steady until edges are framed. Ensure the app has Camera permission.

Tips

Don’t restore the app from an old backup; always install fresh.

Keep Background App Refresh / Allow background data on for Truist so pushes and session refreshes work.

/ on for Truist so pushes and session refreshes work. If transfers fail but login works, you may be hitting limits or a temporary hold. Try a smaller amount or wait a few hours.

FAQs

Is Truist down today?

Sometimes — outages happen. If the app and web both fail, use the phone line or visit a branch and try again later.

Why don’t I get verification codes?

Spam filtering, carrier blocks, or VPN/private DNS can interfere. Temporarily disable filters and ensure the SIM can receive SMS.

Face ID works but I still can’t log in.

Re-add your biometrics and toggle biometric login inside the app. If the token is corrupt, you’ll need to sign out and re-enroll the device.

Mobile deposit keeps failing — what else?

Check camera permission, improve lighting, ensure the endorsement is clear, and confirm your account still accepts mobile deposits.