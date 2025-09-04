Instacart App Not Working? 6 Easy Fixes to Try Today

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the Instacart app is not working on your phone, you are not alone. Many users report issues like the app crashing, freezing, or failing to load orders. The good news is that there are quick solutions you can try to restore functionality.

What can I do if Instacart app is not working?

1. Check your internet connection

If the app will not load, the problem may be your connection. To check it properly, do the following:

Open a browser and try loading a website. If it fails, switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data. Move closer to your router if using Wi-Fi. Restart your router if the signal is unstable. Reopen the Instacart app to see if it works.

2. Restart the app

Sometimes the app itself may freeze in the background. To restart it correctly, follow these steps:

Close the Instacart app from recent apps. Wait a few seconds before reopening it. Log in again if required. Try loading your orders or browsing items. Confirm if the issue is resolved.

3. Clear app cache

A corrupted cache often prevents apps from working properly. To clear the Instacart cache, do the following:

On Android, open Settings. Go to Apps > Instacart > Storage. Tap Clear cache.

Restart the app afterward. On iPhone, uninstall and reinstall instead.

Outdated versions of the Instacart app may not work well with your phone. To update it, follow these steps:

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Search for the Instacart app. Check if an update button is available. Install the update if one appears. Restart your phone and reopen the app.

5. Restart your device

Sometimes a system restart fixes temporary glitches. To reboot your phone, do the following:

Press and hold the power button. Select Restart or Power off. Wait for your phone to shut down fully. Turn the device back on. Launch the Instacart app again.

6. Reinstall Instacart

If none of the above works, reinstalling the app is your best option. To do that, follow these steps:

Uninstall the app from your phone.

Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Search for Instacart and reinstall it. Open the app and log in with your account. Test if orders and browsing work normally.

Conclusion

When the Instacart app is not working, most issues can be resolved with simple troubleshooting like checking your connection, clearing cache, or reinstalling the app.

