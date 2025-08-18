UK Government Plans AI Agents for Public Services

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Artificial Intelligence might soon take over the everyday asks, thanks to a new UK government initiative. The plan is to trial AI agents that can manage everything from filling out forms to booking appointments, cutting down the time people spend on routine tasks.

The project, first outlined in the AI Opportunities Action Plan, marks the world’s first national push to use agentic AI at scale. The government will invite frontier AI labs to work alongside Whitehall experts on prototypes, with initial trials focused on jobs and skills support.

These trials will test whether AI can provide tailored guidance to help young people find apprenticeships, career advice, or take the next step in education. If successful, the system could expand to cover bigger life milestones.

For example, an AI agent could help someone moving house by updating their driving licence, registering them with a new GP, or even ensuring they are added to the correct constituency to vote. The goal is to make interacting with government smoother, faster, and less time-consuming.

UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the move could “reshape how public services help people through crucial life moments.” He stressed the rollout would only progress if the technology proves safe and reliable. The government also confirmed the tool would be entirely optional.

The trials will use a “Scan, Pilot, Scale” approach, with the pilot stage lasting six to twelve months. If everything goes to plan, AI agents could be available nationwide by the end of 2027.

This announcement comes just ahead of the Prime Minister’s unveiling of several AI Exemplar projects, including tools to streamline planning processes and cut thousands of hours of manual work across departments.