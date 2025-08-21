Visual Studio Gets Better Controls for Copilot Code Suggestions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After bringing GPT-5 to Visual Studio and full MCP support, Microsoft is now giving developers greater control over Copilot inside Visual Studio 2022 (version 17.14.13).

Starting August 2025, you can fine-tune when and how suggestions appear, helping you code faster without unnecessary distractions. You can now pause Copilot completions while typing, so suggestions won’t pop up too quickly and interrupt your flow.

Worth noting that completions only appear after a short pause, or when you manually request them with a shortcut. If you’d rather decide exactly when to see help, this option puts you in charge.

As you may know, sometimes Copilot predicts your next edit before you’re ready. With the new settings, you can hide these Next Edit Suggestions (NES) by default.

When one is available, you’ll see a small margin indicator next to your code. Click it or press Tab to preview, and decide whether to accept or dismiss the suggestion.

You’re no longer locked into accepting entire code completions. With partial accept, you can bring in suggestions word by word using Ctrl + Right Arrow, or line by line with Ctrl + Down Arrow. This makes it easier to take just the part of a suggestion you need, instead of editing out the rest.

All that said, these features give you more flexibility, whether you prefer a quiet editor with minimal interruptions or want finer control over what Copilot generates. You can now shape your coding experience to match your style, making Copilot feel less intrusive and more like a tool you control.