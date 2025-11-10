What Is a BAK File and How to Open It on Windows 11

A BAK file is a backup file automatically created by software to store copies of data. These files help restore information in case of corruption, loss, or accidental deletion.

Below, you will learn what BAK files are, how to open them, and how to restore your data safely.

What is a BAK File and How to Open It?

What is a BAK File?

A BAK file (short for backup) is a file that contains a copy of data from another file or system. It is commonly used by programs such as Microsoft SQL Server, Photoshop, AutoCAD, and even web browsers to save backup versions.

BAK files usually share the same name as the original file but with a .bak extension (for example, database.bak or config.bak).

For more on how Outlook uses BAK files to back up your emails, check out this guide on Outlook BAK files.

How to Open a BAK File on Windows 11

1. Identify the Source Program

Check which software created the BAK file.

.bak from SQL Server – open with SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)

– open with SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) .bak from Notepad or text files – open with Notepad or Notepad++

– open with Notepad or Notepad++ .bak from AutoCAD – open with AutoCAD or rename to .dwg

Before you try opening a BAK file, it helps to know what program generated it.

If your BAK file came from a database, you can also learn how to open SQL BAK files in Excel for easier data viewing.

2. Rename the File Extension (Optional)

If you suspect the file just has the wrong extension, you can rename it manually to make it readable.

Right click the file and select Rename.

Change .bak to the original file format (for example, .docx, .jpg, .dwg).

Confirm the change if prompted.

Try opening the file again with the corresponding program.

3. Restore Database Backups in SQL Server

If your BAK file is a database backup, you can restore it using SQL Server Management Studio.

Open SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS). Connect to your server instance. Right click Databases and select Restore Database. Choose Device and browse for your .bak file. Follow the wizard to complete the restoration.

Why BAK Files Are Useful

Data Recovery – helps restore lost or corrupted files.

– helps restore lost or corrupted files. Version Control – lets you revert to older versions of files.

– lets you revert to older versions of files. Safety Net – protects against accidental deletion or overwrite.

How to Create a BAK File Manually

Creating your own BAK file can give you an extra layer of security for important data.

1. Duplicate the File

Use this method when you want a quick manual backup of an important file.

Locate the file you want to back up. Right click and choose Copy.

Paste it into the same folder. Rename it to include .bak at the end of the filename.

2. Use a Backup Tool

You can also use a dedicated backup tool for a more automated process.

Open a backup program (for example, File History, Acronis, or EaseUS). Select the files or folders to back up. Choose a destination (external drive or cloud). Start the backup process.

FAQs

Can I delete BAK files Yes, but only if you no longer need the backup. It is best to keep them until you verify that your main files are safe. Are BAK files dangerous No. They are safe and usually created automatically by trusted programs. Can I convert a BAK file Yes. Rename the extension to match the original file format or open it with the program that created it. Where are BAK files usually stored They are often stored in the same directory as the original file, or within a designated backup folder created by the software.

Conclusion

A BAK file is a simple yet vital safeguard against data loss. Whether it is a database, document, or configuration file, knowing how to open and restore a .bak file ensures your data stays protected on Windows 11 or any other platform.

For other backup related formats, see how to open BCK files safely.