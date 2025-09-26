Windows 10 KB5066198 fixes SMBv1 sharing & Autopilot enrollment issues ahead of end of support

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out KB5066198 preview update, which bumps OS Build to 19045.6396 on Windows 10 version 22H2 systems. The update brings a few bug fixes and system improvements as the OS approaches its support end date next month.

KB5066198 fixes an issue introduced by earlier update KB5065429, where devices using the SMBv1 protocol over NetBIOS (NetBT) could no longer connect to shared files and folders.

Next up, this update also fixes a problem affecting Windows Autopilot deployments where the Enrollment Status Page (ESP) failed to load during the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE).

Remember, this is a preview (non-security) update, meaning while it improves stability and fixes known bugs, it’s optional and doesn’t include new features.

We are just a few days away from Windows 10 end of support deadline. After that date, Microsoft will discontinue free software updates, security patches, and technical assistance. However, Windows 10 users in most of the Europe will continue receiving it for free until October next year, that too without Windows Backup catch.