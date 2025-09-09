Windows 10 September Patch Tuesday Update (KB5065429, KB5065428, KB5065427 & KB5065430) Is Here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has released Windows 10 build 19045.6332 (KB5065429) as part of the September 2025 Patch Tuesday update. It is now available in the Stable Channel as an optional preview. The update brings stability fixes, accessibility improvements, and two key additions designed for enterprise use.

One of the highlights of the latest security update is a new networking control that lets organizations block outbound traffic for the keyless Commercial ESU solution. It helps strengthening compliance and security in managed environments.

Besides that, Microsoft has also introduced Windows Backup for Organizations, an enterprise-grade backup and restore tool that simplifies moving data between devices.

The update also fixes bunch of bugs. First, the supplementary characters now render properly in textboxes, redirected webcams in Remote Desktop Services are once again recognized by the system. Next up, Narrator can correctly identify the “Enhance Facial Recognition Protection” checkbox for better accessibility.

Windows Search also gets its preview pane, while extended characters in the Simplified Chinese IME no longer display as empty boxes.

Additional policy-level improvements include fixes to the “Ask to Use” approval flow for blocked apps and more reliable enforcement of the Removable Storage Access policy. Microsoft has also updated COSA (Country and Operator Settings Asset) profiles to improve mobile network compatibility.

Alongside version 22H2, Microsoft has issued updates for older Windows 10 releases. Version 1809 gets KB5065428 (build 17763.7792), 1607 receives KB5065427 (build 14393.8422), and the original 1507 update KB5065430 (build 10240.21128).

Moreover, all these updates carry forward fixes for app compatibility and enable SMB client compatibility auditing for signing and EPA.