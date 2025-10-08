Windows 10 Support Ends Soon: EU Users Get Free Updates

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 10 will officially reach its end of life on October 10, marking the end of regular security updates and support for millions of users worldwide. However, there is a bit of good news for users in the European Economic Area.

Microsoft Extends ESU Program for EU Users

Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program allows users to keep receiving critical patches beyond the end of support date. Normally, this requires syncing PC settings to the cloud through a Microsoft account or paying a $30 annual fee.

But EU users get special treatment, as they can access the ESU program for free and without meeting any of these requirements. This exception follows the European Union’s stricter digital regulations and right-to-repair efforts.

Meanwhile, the company continues to focus on its next major OS rollout, as Windows 11 25H2 is set to arrive in mid-October according to Microsoft’s confirmation.

Limited Relief Outside Europe

Unfortunately, users in the United States and other regions will not enjoy the same benefit. The Public Interest Research Group filed multiple petitions urging Microsoft to offer free updates to everyone.

These petitions were supported by 590 businesses, 83 state and local officials, and 382 repair companies, but Microsoft has not made any global policy changes so far.

Experts Call It a Temporary Fix

Digital rights expert Cristina Ganapini welcomed the EU decision but warned it is only a temporary measure.

“While this is a step forward for some Europeans with Windows 10 computers, and clearly evidence Microsoft could do this for everyone, it is just a one-year pause, and some users still might not get the updates since they are not automatic. What we want is simple: for working computers to keep working, and not be left behind by Microsoft.”

Criticism Over Planned Obsolescence

Many users and activists accuse Microsoft of planned obsolescence, arguing that the ESU plan is only a short-term fix. They say the company should provide a longer transition period or free updates for everyone, given how many devices still run Windows 10.

This sentiment has grown stronger as Microsoft continues to face internal changes. The company recently laid off over 15,000 employees amid major AI investments, as reported in coverage of Microsoft’s restructuring.

Will Microsoft Change Its Policy?

It remains uncertain whether Microsoft will rethink its global support policy. With the company recently cutting thousands of jobs, many users doubt such changes are coming soon.

At the same time, Microsoft is trying to assure gamers and investors of its long-term plans, refuting rumors that it might abandon its next console generation. The company confirmed its commitment to future Xbox devices, as seen in its statement denying next-gen Xbox cancellation rumors.

For now, EU users can breathe a sigh of relief, but the rest of the world may have to pay for security or finally upgrade to Windows 11.