Microsoft Confirms Windows 11 25H2 Hits WSUS October 14

Microsoft officially released the Windows 11 25H2 update on September 30, 2025, but many users still have not received it because of the gradual rollout. The wider distribution should accelerate after mid-October.

If you want it now, you can download the Windows 11 25H2 ISO or follow the steps from our Windows 11 25H2 update guide to install it right away.

Windows 11 25H2 is Coming to WSUS: What You Need to Know

Available for Businesses via WSUS on October 14, 2025

Microsoft confirmed in the Microsoft 365 admin center that 25H2 reaches Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) on October 14, 2025.

“For commercial organizations, Windows 11, version 25H2 is available today [Sept. 30] through Windows Autopatch and the Microsoft 365 admin center. It is also available for download from the Microsoft Software Download Service and Visual Studio Subscriptions. On October 14, 2025, it will be available via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).”

This is unusual compared to previous major releases, where WSUS availability coincided with the public rollout. The shift likely contributes to the slower consumer pace.

Why the Delay Matters

The delayed WSUS release helps explain the slow consumer rollout. Microsoft has started the broader push, but only a small percentage of devices currently see it in Windows Update.

For context, the general availability rollout has already begun, and more users should see the option after October 14. Expect it to appear as an optional update that you must manually install from Settings.

What Is New in Windows 11 25H2

Minor bug fixes

Improved stability

Lifecycle extension for Windows 11 until October 12, 2027

25H2 is a refinement release focused on reliability and long-term support rather than headline features.

Open Settings and go to Windows Update.

Click Check for updates.

If you see Windows 11, version 25H2, select Download and install.

If it does not appear yet, check again after October 14 as the rollout expands.

Final Thoughts

While 25H2 is not a feature-heavy release, it is an important milestone that extends support and smooths performance. Did you get the update already? Share your experience in the comments.