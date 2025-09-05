Windows 11 25H2 Dev & Beta Build Expands Windows Studio Effects to More Cameras

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With the release of Windows 11 25H2 Insider Preview build 26220.5790 (Dev) and 26120.5790 (Beta), Microsoft is introducing broader support for Windows Studio Effects across additional cameras.

This update expands the AI-powered camera enhancements previously available only on integrated laptop cameras to alternative setups, including USB webcams and built-in rear cameras on supported Copilot+ PCs. Now, you maintain a professional look across more meeting and content creation environments.

To enable this feature, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras, select your preferred camera, and open the advanced camera options to toggle “Use Windows Studio Effects.”

Once activated, Studio Effects can be adjusted directly from the camera settings page or via the taskbar quick settings menu. The initial rollout is targeting Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs, with AMD and Snapdragon devices receiving the update in the coming weeks.

This enhancement complements other accessibility and usability updates in the latest Insider Preview builds, such as the Fluid Dictation feature in voice access, designed for smoother, smarter speech-to-text input. The update also introduces File Explorer on-hover context menu fixes that improve right-click responsiveness.

Additionally, Microsoft has issued a notice to users continuing to experience system lag or unexpected hibernation crashes should review guidance for the Green Screen hibernation bug, ensuring overall system stability while leveraging these new features