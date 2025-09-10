Windows 11 25H2 ISO is Finally Available to Download & Install

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft officially released Windows 11 version 25H2 to the Release Preview Insider channel late last month. The company had initially announced that ISO installation media would be available the following week, but the release was delayed without further explanation. In a subsequent update, Microsoft confirmed that the ISOs would be available “soon.”

Today, the ISOs are now officially available for download. Users can access the files via the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page on Microsoft’s official site. This release offers early access to the latest features and improvements ahead of the general rollout.

How to download Windows 11 25H2 ISO

Visit the official Windows Insider Preview Downloads page (linked above). Sign in with your Microsoft account. Select “Windows 11 Insider Preview (Release Preview) Build 26200.xxxx” from the dropdown menu. Choose your preferred language. Click “Confirm” and then select the 64-bit download option.

It’s worth noting that the ISO can be used to perform a clean installation or an in-place upgrade.