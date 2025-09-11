Windows 10 KB5066198 update rolls out in Release Preview with general improvements

The update caters to stability & overall system experience

Microsoft has just released Build 19045.6388 (KB5066198) for Windows 10 version 22H2 in the Release Preview Channel. The update brings a small but important set of general improvements aimed at boosting stability and overall system experience.

While no new features are highlighted, Microsoft says the release focuses on improving performance and reliability for devices still running Windows 10.

Alongside the Windows 10 update, Microsoft also released Windows 11 Build 22631.5982 (KB5065790) for version 23H2 in the Release Preview Channel.

The build addresses a wide range of issues. First, the update fixes freezes on the sign-in screen when entering a SIM PIN. Next, outdated operator profiles, and crashes tied to Remote Desktop sessions with multiple monitors have been resolved.

Windows 11 23H2 KB5065790 also fixes rendering problems in the Chinese IME, prevents the print queue interface from crashing, and ensures the McpManagement service now displays a proper description.