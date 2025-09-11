Windows 10 KB5066198 update rolls out in Release Preview with general improvements

The update caters to stability & overall system experience

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 10 December Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has just released Build 19045.6388 (KB5066198) for Windows 10 version 22H2 in the Release Preview Channel. The update brings a small but important set of general improvements aimed at boosting stability and overall system experience.

While no new features are highlighted, Microsoft says the release focuses on improving performance and reliability for devices still running Windows 10.

Alongside the Windows 10 update, Microsoft also released Windows 11 Build 22631.5982 (KB5065790) for version 23H2 in the Release Preview Channel.

The build addresses a wide range of issues. First, the update fixes freezes on the sign-in screen when entering a SIM PIN. Next, outdated operator profiles, and crashes tied to Remote Desktop sessions with multiple monitors have been resolved.

Windows 11 23H2 KB5065790 also fixes rendering problems in the Chinese IME, prevents the print queue interface from crashing, and ensures the McpManagement service now displays a proper description.

More about the topics: 22h2, windows 10, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages