Windows 11 Copy-Paste Dialog Drops Green for Blue in Latest Test

Microsoft is finally refreshing one of the most familiar parts of Windows. Here, we’re talking about the file operation dialog, aka the copy-paste window. The design, unchanged since its Windows 8 debut in 2012, is now getting a more modern look with dark mode support and a new accent color.

The change was first spotted by popular Windows enthusiast @phantomofearth. Per their post on X, the traditional green progress bar has been swapped for a blue one in the latest Windows 11 Dev and Beta builds.

The post reads, “The dark mode copy dialog was updated in the latest Dev/Beta CU (.5790): the green has been replaced with blue.” Take a look at the before and after:

Image: @Phantomofearth on X

The update inlines with the dialog with Windows 11’s stock blue palette, but the transition isn’t complete yet. For example, the compact mode of the dialog still shows the old green bar, creating a mix of styles across the interface.

It’s also worth noting that the new progress bar color does not currently adapt to system accent colors. While the update is still a work in progress, we expect Microsoft to make some additional changes before the update rolls out publicly.