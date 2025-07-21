Windows 11 Could Soon Let You Play Audio Through Multiple Devices at Once

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve ever tried playing music through two speakers on Windows 11, you know it’s not fun. The OS doesn’t offer a built-in way to play audio across multiple devices. However, that could finally be changing.

A new shared audio toggle has been spotted in the latest preview builds by popular Windows tipster @phantomofearth. According to a screenshot posted by the tipster, the new option appears right inside quick settings. Tap it, pick your devices, hit “Share,” and audio plays through all of them at once.

This feature isn’t official yet, but it seems the feature is in early testing for Dev and Beta users. It could roll out more widely in future builds, or quietly disappear if it doesn’t perform well.

If the shared audio feature makes it through the testing phase, it could be a small but welcome upgrade for Windows 11 users juggling multiple speakers or headphones.