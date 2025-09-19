Windows 11 Insider Build 27950 fixes screen flickering & taskbar-related issue

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27950 to the Canary Channel, focusing on some of the most frustrating visual and stability bugs.

For starters, a long-standing taskbar issue has been resolved. Some users saw app preview windows misalign after changing display resolutions. This update ensures previews stay in place and match the icons you hover over.

The build also addresses screen flickering problems, which were affecting Insiders when browsing or in other scenarios. ARM64 users, however, should note that Microsoft is still working on a separate issue causing increased bugchecks with the IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL error.

After updating to this build, Advanced Settings will temporarily revert to the previous “For Developers” experience. Microsoft says this change will return soon. The company has also rolled out general fixes with this build.

Some Insiders were blocked from installing the latest builds due to rollback errors (0xC1900101-0x20017 and 0xC1900101-0x30017). With Build 27950, those installation issues should now be resolved.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that these updates come alongside other improvements across File Explorer and audio, which we covered in more detail here.