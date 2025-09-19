Windows 11 Build 27950 fixes File Explorer freezing and Audio issues

Screen flickers and taskbar bugs have also been resolved

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27950 to Canary Channel users. This update brings several fixes that improve the overall PC experience.

First of all, Microsoft has addressed three nagging issues with File Explorer. First, the context menu would sometimes freeze the app, making it unresponsive to clicks. That has now been fixed.

Next up, some apps were reported to be hanging when opening or saving files through the dialog window. Following this update, that issue should be gone for good.

Finally, Microsoft fixed an issue where right-clicking could trigger a glitch where the context menu kept switching between the normal view and the “Show more options” view with every click.

Audio has been improved too. Many Insiders who lost system sound after recent builds should now find playback restored.

Moving on, gamers may also notice a performance boost. Microsoft made underlying changes to improve stability when using overlays like Game Bar, especially on multi-monitor setups with different refresh rates.

Finally, Microsoft has also fixed screen flickers and taskbar bugs. You can read more about it in our separate article.

