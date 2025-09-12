Windows 11 KB5065782 Preview for 25H2 & 24H2 improves Narrator with smarter reading and navigation

The update also brings Emoji 16.0 and Click to Do improvements

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6682 (KB5065782) for 25H2 in the Dev Channel adds major accessibility improvements for Narrator users working with documents. Microsoft says the focus is on making reading, writing, and editing more natural and efficient.

One of the standout upgrades is more natural voice feedback. Narrator no longer raises pitch dramatically when announcing headings or grammar issues, helping reduce distractions. Footnote navigation has also been improved, which allows users clearly hear numbers while moving across references.

Additionally, continuous reading is now more reliable, flowing smoothly through longer documents, while comment tracking ensures focus isn’t lost when switching between the canvas and the comments pane.

The latest update makes Windows 11 users in version 25H2 and 24H2 to work around structured content even easier. Narrator now provides consistent list announcements, respects verbosity settings for style and level, and ensures complete list reading, even when items extend to the next line. You can also jump between items with Ctrl + Up/Down.

For tables, Scan Mode navigation introduces new shortcuts to jump to the beginning or end of rows and columns. Narrator also detects non-uniform tables, alerting users when rows or columns have missing cells.

Last but not least, the update also rolls out Emoji 16.0 and Click to Do improvements for users in version 25H2. Moreover, those in Windows 11 version 24H2 will see all the aforementioned changes after installing Beta Preview KB5065782.