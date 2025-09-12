Windows 11 KB5065782 Preview update for 25H2 & 24H2 brings Emoji 16.0 support

The update also brings improvements to Narrator & Click to Do (Preview)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re testing Windows 11 25H2 on the Dev Channel, the latest Insider Preview Build 26220.6682 (KB5065782) adds support for Emoji 16.0.

The update brings multiple emojis, including Face with Bags Under Eyes, Fingerprint, Root Vegetable, Leafless Tree, Harp, Shovel, and Splatter. These new emojis are available directly in the Windows emoji panel.

In the Start menu, Microsoft is experimenting with showing Copilot prompt examples in the Recommended section, giving users quick ideas for AI-powered tasks like generating an image.

The Dev channel build also introduces a quality-of-life improvement for Xbox controllers on Windows 11. While a short press of the Xbox button still opens the Game Bar, a long press now opens Task View, making multitasking more seamless. Meanwhile, holding the button continues to power down the controller.

Not to forget, the update also rolls out improvements to Click to Do (Preview) and updates to Narrator feature for users in version 25H2. Whereas, those in Windows 11 version 24H2 will see these changes after installing KB5065782 Beta channel’s Preview update.