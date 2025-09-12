Windows 11 KB5065782 Preview update for 25H2 & 24H2 brings Emoji 16.0 support

The update also brings improvements to Narrator & Click to Do (Preview)

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Emoji 16.0 Windows 11 24H2

If you’re testing Windows 11 25H2 on the Dev Channel, the latest Insider Preview Build 26220.6682 (KB5065782) adds support for Emoji 16.0.

The update brings multiple emojis, including Face with Bags Under Eyes, Fingerprint, Root Vegetable, Leafless Tree, Harp, Shovel, and Splatter. These new emojis are available directly in the Windows emoji panel.

In the Start menu, Microsoft is experimenting with showing Copilot prompt examples in the Recommended section, giving users quick ideas for AI-powered tasks like generating an image.

The Dev channel build also introduces a quality-of-life improvement for Xbox controllers on Windows 11. While a short press of the Xbox button still opens the Game Bar, a long press now opens Task View, making multitasking more seamless. Meanwhile, holding the button continues to power down the controller.

Not to forget, the update also rolls out improvements to Click to Do (Preview) and updates to Narrator feature for users in version 25H2. Whereas, those in Windows 11 version 24H2 will see these changes after installing KB5065782 Beta channel’s Preview update.

More about the topics: 24h2, emojis, Windows 11, windows 11 25h2, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages