Windows 11 KB5065782 Preview rolls out for version 25H2 & 24H2 with Click to Do improvements

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6682 (KB5065782) to the Dev Channel, for PCs running version 25H2.

The latest build brings a set of improvements to Click to Do on Copilot+ PCs. A redesigned Copilot prompt box now lets users type custom queries directly into a text field, alongside suggested prompts powered locally by Microsoft’s Phi-Silica model.

This feature is supposed to streamline how people interact with Copilot, though it is not rolling out in the European Economic Area or China yet.

Microsoft is also adding fresh animations to the right-edge gesture, making swiping more visually clear and intuitive. In addition, the context menu gets new and popular AI-powered action tags to help users discover tools more easily.

Meanwhile, the Summarize feature has been updated to provide shorter, more concise results. Moreover, it’s worth noting that not all users will see these features immediately.

Let’s not forget that the update also rolls out Emoji 16.0 and improvements to Narrator feature for users in version 25H2. Moreover, those in Windows 11 version 24H2 will see these changes after installing KB5065782 Beta channel’s Preview update.