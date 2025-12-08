Windows 11’s New Agenda View Isn’t Native, And Users Are Already Worried

Microsoft is bringing yet another useful Windows 10 feature to Windows 11. Here I’m talking about the Agenda View, which Microsoft is currently testing in the Windows 11 Insider preview build.

When the company announced the new version of the Agenda View at Ignite 2025, it mentioned that the feature offers “a quick-glance, chronological list of your upcoming events, seamlessly integrated with Calendar in one unified interface.” And that you’ll also be able to interact directly with the events shown in your Agenda view, such as joining a scheduled meeting or engaging with Microsoft 365 Copilot.

While the news pleased many, a new report from Windows Latest has shed more light on the feature and how it works, and it’s not something you may like. Per the report, the new Windows 11 version of Agenda View is a WebView2 component, which means it’s non-native.

But here is the real thing that is worrying about the new feature. Based on multiple tests, the news outlet reported that the feature could take a toll on the CPU and memory usage briefly. And this happened because the Windows Shell Experience Host process was running to power Agenda View, as it pulled load details from Outlook and the WebView 2 shell. Notably, the feature didn’t work for them as it is still in preview.

Image credit: Windows Latest

Since the feature is non-native, it’s understandable that the system will allocate more resources to power the feature smoothly. Speaking of non-native, let’s not forget that WebView2’s font and UI give off a clear ‘web widget’ vibe, not something that truly belongs in Windows. In short, the Windows 11 version of Agenda View won’t give you the same vibe as the one from Windows 10, but that remains for you to figure out.

If you have been waiting for the Agenda View in Windows 11 or are an insider, we’d love to hear your thoughts on this. Do let us know in the comments below.