Windows 11's new battery design is one of the best additions to the operating system

The feature is hidden but it can be uncovered.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Windows 11’s new battery indicator is finally getting a redesign. This is good news for users who have found the current design hard to read.

Spotted by Windows enthusiast @phantomofearth, the new battery indicator in build 26120.2510, which is rolling out to Windows Insider Dev Channel members, is larger in scale and features several colors.

For example, the battery indicator turns green when the battery is charged, and the saver mode turns the battery yellow. However, the redesigned battery indicator is only on the taskbar, and the lock screen still uses the old version.

Windows 11's battery icon (in the system tray, quick settings and Settings app) is getting some visual changes: notably, it will turn orange when energy saver is enabled, and green when charging. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BMYGYBgW5g — phantomofearth ☃️ (@phantomofearth) December 6, 2024

According to the spotter, the new Windows 11 battery design is currently hidden, but it can be enabled using ViveTool, and typing in the following command:

vivetool /enable /id:48822452,48433719

Press Enter, and then restart your PC.

KB5048780 also brings Recall, Cocreator, and many other AI capabilities to AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs. You can read more about it here.

Photo and ID credits: @phantomofearth