Xbox fans shouldn't miss this limited-edition 'Classic Clogs' from Crocs

Over the past few years, Xbox has been experimenting with lifestyle merch by teaming up with clothing brands, sneaker drops, and themed apparel to keep fans connected to the brand. From limited-edition hoodies to accessories, Xbox has been able tap into nostalgia, while making players feeling like part of the community.

Image: Crocs | Xbox Image: Crocs | Xbox

Now, Xbox has partnered with Crocs to launch limited-edition pair of clogs designed to look like an Xbox Series X|S controller (via Windows Central). The shoes feature a black base and printed controller button layout, blending Crocs’ comfort-first design with a playful gaming twist. If you’re an Xbox fan, it’s a must buy, in my view. The clogs will be available to buy today, November 25, 2025, and are already available to wishlist on the Crocs website. Sizes range from Men’s 4–13 and Women’s 6–12, with a retail price of $79.99 in the U.S.

Alongside the footwear, Crocs will also sell a five-pack of Xbox-themed Jibbitz charms. The set includes icons from Fallout, Sea of Thieves, DOOM, Halo, and World of Warcraft. Each charm can be used to customize the shoes, and the bundle drops the same day as the Crocs.

This isn’t the first time Xbox has embraced quirky merch, and it’s unlikely to be the last. With gaming culture extending into fashion and lifestyle products, collaborations like this are likely to happen.

If you’re looking to add a bit of Xbox energy to your wardrobe — or simply want comfortable slip-ons with a Xbox twist — you should check it out.