How to Unlink EA Account from Xbox in Easy Steps

How to Unlink EA Account on Xbox?

1. Check Your EA Account Details

Before you start, confirm which EA account is linked.

Go to the EA website. Sign in with the email you think is connected.

Check Connected Accounts under Settings.

If you see Xbox listed, you know that is the active link. If you also manage multiple consoles at home, it may be useful to review how to set a home Xbox, since this setting affects game sharing and account use.

You cannot directly unlink EA accounts from Xbox through the console.

Visit help.ea.com and log in. Select Accounts as your category. Choose Manage my account, then select Link or unlink accounts.

Click Contact Us and follow the prompts to connect with an advisor.

This is the only way to officially unlink your EA account from Xbox, as Microsoft does not provide a built-in option on the console.

3. Confirm Ownership and Security

The support team may ask you to verify account ownership.

Provide your Xbox gamertag. Confirm your EA email address. Share any recent game activity if requested.

Verification protects both accounts from unauthorized changes. If you prefer more privacy while gaming during this process, you can also appear offline on Xbox to hide your activity from friends.

4. Wait for the EA Support Response

Once your request is submitted, EA will review it.

Response times usually take between 24 and 72 hours. You will receive an email confirmation once the unlink is complete.

Patience is important here, as the unlink process cannot be rushed.

What Happens After You Unlink

You cannot transfer game progress or items between accounts.

FIFA Ultimate Team, Apex Legends progress, and other EA data stay tied to the old account.

To continue playing, you need to link a new EA account to your Xbox.

FAQs

Can I unlink my EA account myself on Xbox? No, unlinking must be handled by EA Support. Will I lose my games after unlinking? You will keep your purchased games, but in-game progress stays on the original EA account. Can I link a new EA account after unlinking? Yes, once your account is unlinked, you can connect a new EA account to Xbox. What if EA Support denies my unlink request? If your request is rejected, you can escalate the matter by opening a case review on Xbox.

Conclusion

Unlinking your EA account from Xbox requires contacting EA Support and verifying your account details. The process is simple but does involve waiting for approval. Keep in mind that unlinking does not transfer progress or items, so you will be starting fresh if you connect a new EA account. Once the change is complete, you can continue gaming without restrictions.